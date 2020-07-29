Dupont Capital Management Corp Acquires 14,209 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 120.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,997 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,209 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 229.4% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Kellogg by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in Kellogg in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kellogg alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on K shares. Consumer Edge upgraded shares of Kellogg from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.35.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.48, for a total transaction of $6,748,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,766,000 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of K opened at $70.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.64 and its 200 day moving average is $65.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $52.66 and a 12-month high of $71.32. The company has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.57.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Kellogg had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 41.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Kellogg will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Kellogg’s payout ratio is presently 57.87%.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

See Also: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.