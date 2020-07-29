DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) PT Raised to $465.00 at Piper Sandler

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its target price upped by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $450.00 to $465.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $278.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DexCom in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $360.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $275.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.05.

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $417.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.41, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. DexCom has a twelve month low of $138.28 and a twelve month high of $446.50. The stock has a market cap of $39.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 262.76 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $407.68 and its 200 day moving average is $322.24.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.51. DexCom had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The company had revenue of $451.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. DexCom’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DexCom will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.05, for a total value of $161,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.63, for a total transaction of $2,067,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,293 shares of company stock worth $24,266,963 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 214.3% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

