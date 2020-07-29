Delta Apparel (DLA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect Delta Apparel to post earnings of ($3.45) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $96.66 million during the quarter.

Shares of DLA stock opened at $12.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.35 and a 200-day moving average of $22.04. Delta Apparel has a one year low of $7.53 and a one year high of $31.71.

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets a portfolio of lifestyle active wear apparel and related accessory products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It markets, distributes, manufactures, and sells unembellished knit apparel under the Soffe, Delta Platinum, Delta Pro Weight, and Delta Magnum Weight brands to various large licensed screen printers and small independent businesses.

