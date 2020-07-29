Delek Logistics Partners LP (DKL) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 6th

Delek Logistics Partners LP (NYSE:DKL) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of 0.90 per share by the oil and gas producer on Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This is an increase from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89.

Delek Logistics Partners has increased its dividend payment by an average of 35.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Delek Logistics Partners has a payout ratio of 122.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Delek Logistics Partners to earn $4.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.6%.

Shares of NYSE DKL opened at $28.57 on Wednesday. Delek Logistics Partners has a 1 year low of $5.51 and a 1 year high of $33.62. The stock has a market cap of $843.40 million, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 2.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.02 and a 200 day moving average of $21.97.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 16.27% and a negative return on equity of 80.26%. The company had revenue of $163.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.06 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Delek Logistics Partners will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

DKL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Delek Logistics Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Delek Logistics Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Delek Logistics Partners stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners LP (NYSE:DKL) by 192.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 240,976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,557 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.80% of Delek Logistics Partners worth $2,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 15.26% of the company’s stock.

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Pipelines and Transportation, and Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling. The Pipelines and Transportation segment consists of assets, including pipelines and trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering and crude oil, intermediate and finished products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler and El Dorado refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

