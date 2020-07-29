D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The construction company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.42, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 10.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $64.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 7.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.62. D. R. Horton has a fifty-two week low of $25.51 and a fifty-two week high of $70.29.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total value of $53,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DHI. Raymond James cut D. R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research upped their price objective on D. R. Horton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on D. R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities upped their price objective on D. R. Horton from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut D. R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.65.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

