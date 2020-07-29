CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Hits New 52-Week High at $80.60

Shares of CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $80.60 and last traded at $80.01, with a volume of 9403 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $79.36.

CONE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. CyrusOne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.73.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.82). CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a positive return on equity of 1.54%. The company had revenue of $245.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.49 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CyrusOne Inc will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.10%.

In other news, EVP Robert M. Jackson sold 24,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total value of $1,821,723.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,708,234.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.33, for a total transaction of $341,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,492 shares in the company, valued at $3,313,458.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,595 shares of company stock valued at $3,960,746. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of CyrusOne by 1.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 771,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,134,000 after purchasing an additional 10,716 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of CyrusOne by 2.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 72,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in CyrusOne by 40.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,519,000 after acquiring an additional 13,932 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in CyrusOne by 10.8% during the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in CyrusOne by 9.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 254,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,522,000 after acquiring an additional 22,883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

CyrusOne Company Profile (NASDAQ:CONE)

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

