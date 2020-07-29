Cubic (NYSE:CUB) Price Target Raised to $58.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CUB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cubic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Cubic from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet raised Cubic from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Cubic from $82.00 to $62.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Cubic in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cubic currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.25.

Cubic stock opened at $41.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.14. Cubic has a fifty-two week low of $30.86 and a fifty-two week high of $75.20.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $321.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.23 million. Cubic had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 5.64%. Cubic’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cubic will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey B. Lowinger acquired 1,500 shares of Cubic stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.59 per share, for a total transaction of $48,885.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,097.53. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradley H. Feldmann sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $229,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,474,111.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cubic by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,877,841 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $77,574,000 after purchasing an additional 51,796 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cubic by 28.0% in the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,135,581 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $46,911,000 after acquiring an additional 248,100 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cubic by 0.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 759,892 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cubic by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 608,803 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,701,000 after acquiring an additional 46,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Cubic in the first quarter worth about $24,572,000.

Cubic Company Profile

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD).

