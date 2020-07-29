Cube (AUTO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.98 Million

Cube (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 29th. Over the last seven days, Cube has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cube token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, CPDAX and BitForex. Cube has a total market capitalization of $1.98 million and approximately $101.00 worth of Cube was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009070 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $215.90 or 0.01956383 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.13 or 0.00182371 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00065235 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0976 or 0.00000884 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000177 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00107122 BTC.

Cube Token Profile

Cube was first traded on November 22nd, 2017. Cube’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,774,940,000 tokens. Cube’s official Twitter account is @cubeintel . The official website for Cube is cubeint.io . The official message board for Cube is medium.com/@cubeintel

Buying and Selling Cube

Cube can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CPDAX, HitBTC, OKEx, BitForex and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cube should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

