Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC)

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $8.50 price target on the mining company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 3.19% from the company’s previous close.

KGC has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $8.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.47.

Shares of NYSE:KGC opened at $8.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Kinross Gold has a 12-month low of $2.72 and a 12-month high of $8.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.00.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The mining company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $879.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Kinross Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Kinross Gold will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Kinross Gold by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,036,448 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $24,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879,516 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,981,693 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $23,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,774 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,770,131 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $18,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,982 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,235,696 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $20,837,000 after purchasing an additional 903,548 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $79,059,000. 54.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

