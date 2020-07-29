Creative Planning Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Creative Planning lessened its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 971 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 4,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 114,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,883,000 after buying an additional 13,572 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 109.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 19,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 10,408 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. 66.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $60.74 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $42.57 and a one year high of $94.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.65.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.27). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

TSN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $98.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.92.

In other Tyson Foods news, EVP Scott Rouse sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $34,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

