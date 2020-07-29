Country Trust Bank Sells 20,398 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Country Trust Bank trimmed its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 427,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,398 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.6% of Country Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $40,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 91,033,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,195,754,000 after acquiring an additional 8,187,609 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $367,801,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,879,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,609,696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566,973 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,812,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,404,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262,845 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9,974.9% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,125,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,386,000 after buying an additional 2,104,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $2,443,614.08. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $122.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target (down previously from $130.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.89.

JPM opened at $97.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $295.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $32.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

