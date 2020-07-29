CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) PT Raised to $800.00 at JMP Securities

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) had its target price lifted by research analysts at JMP Securities from $725.00 to $800.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.62% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CSGP. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $755.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $850.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $771.50.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Shares of CSGP opened at $716.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $702.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $659.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.88 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 8.75, a quick ratio of 8.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. CoStar Group has a 1-year low of $500.24 and a 1-year high of $747.11.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.18 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CoStar Group will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSGP. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 392.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,306,000 after buying an additional 7,069 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 4,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,231,000. 89.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

Featured Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.