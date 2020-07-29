CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Bought by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 693 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 2,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 1,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 74 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 60.6% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

CSGP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $730.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of CoStar Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $755.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $850.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $739.83.

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $716.74 on Wednesday. CoStar Group Inc has a 12-month low of $500.24 and a 12-month high of $747.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.88 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 8.75, a current ratio of 8.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $702.54 and a 200-day moving average of $659.18.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.34. CoStar Group had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CoStar Group Inc will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

