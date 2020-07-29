Corning (NYSE:GLW) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Corning (NYSE:GLW) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The electronics maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Corning had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

GLW stock opened at $30.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.50, a PEG ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Corning has a 12 month low of $17.44 and a 12 month high of $34.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Corning’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GLW shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Corning from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Barclays lowered shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research report on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.18.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

