Corning (NYSE:GLW) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Corning (NYSE:GLW) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The electronics maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Corning had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.
GLW stock opened at $30.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.50, a PEG ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Corning has a 12 month low of $17.44 and a 12 month high of $34.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.71.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Corning’s payout ratio is 50.00%.
About Corning
Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.
