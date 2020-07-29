Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Sells 144 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,720 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FB. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $1,491,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Bainco International Investors raised its position in shares of Facebook by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 39,812 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,172,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $4,252,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Facebook by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,044,144 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $624,803,000 after purchasing an additional 427,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Facebook from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a $265.00 target price on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Nomura Instinet raised their target price on Facebook from $253.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Facebook from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.00.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $230.12 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $665.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.19. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $250.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total value of $4,516,380.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 57,503 shares in the company, valued at $11,804,790.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.22, for a total value of $47,766.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,112 shares in the company, valued at $520,016.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,367 shares of company stock worth $15,050,799 over the last quarter. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

