Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Has $3.93 Million Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,883 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises 1.0% of Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,284,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,011,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,517 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,092,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,090,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609,549 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,032,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,753,574,000 after acquiring an additional 600,867 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,883,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,142,000 after acquiring an additional 7,392,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,769,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,647,000 after acquiring an additional 438,676 shares during the last quarter. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total value of $3,464,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jon R. Moeller sold 130,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.37, for a total value of $15,200,947.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,570,603 shares of company stock valued at $179,504,390. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PG opened at $127.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $312.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.42. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52-week low of $94.34 and a 52-week high of $128.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.95 and its 200-day moving average is $119.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.91%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PG. TheStreet raised Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

