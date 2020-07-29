Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,292 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for 0.9% of Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 31,547 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 24,816,651 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,523,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,207 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $2,177,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,035,051 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $63,552,000 after purchasing an additional 9,909 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 171,355 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $10,292,000 after purchasing an additional 6,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on VZ. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $57.48 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $48.84 and a one year high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm had revenue of $30.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

In other news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $613,482.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,307.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.