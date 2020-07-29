Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,660 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $9,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Cooper Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 326 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 324 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 421 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

In related news, CEO Albert G. White III acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $278.23 per share, with a total value of $278,230.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,430 shares in the company, valued at $11,527,068.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Holly R. Sheffield purchased 355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $280.00 per share, with a total value of $99,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 3,235 shares of company stock valued at $908,298. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of COO stock opened at $281.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Cooper Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $236.68 and a 1-year high of $365.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $289.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $308.00.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The medical device company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.78). The company had revenue of $524.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.78 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 13.50%. Cooper Companies’s revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cooper Companies Inc will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 22nd. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.49%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on COO shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $380.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $388.00 to $329.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Cooper Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $335.00 to $291.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cooper Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $330.25.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

Featured Article: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.