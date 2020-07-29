Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Shares Sold by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,974 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,688 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Comtech Telecomm. worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMTL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Comtech Telecomm. in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 39,860.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 4,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 4,151.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,568 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 7,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,666 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Comtech Telecomm. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Comtech Telecomm. from $34.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. BidaskClub cut Comtech Telecomm. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Comtech Telecomm. in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their target price on Comtech Telecomm. from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Comtech Telecomm. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.75.

CMTL stock opened at $16.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $404.41 million, a PE ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.34. Comtech Telecomm. Corp. has a one year low of $11.48 and a one year high of $38.00.

Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $135.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.55 million. Comtech Telecomm. had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 4.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Comtech Telecomm. Corp. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. Comtech Telecomm.’s payout ratio is 29.85%.

About Comtech Telecomm.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The company's Commercial Solutions segment offers ground-based equipment, including single channel per carrier modems and solid-state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over satellite links; and traveling wave tube amplifiers, such as high power narrow-band amplifiers used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations, as well as safety and security technologies.

