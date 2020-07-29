Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Declares $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th.

Community West Bancshares has increased its dividend payment by an average of 59.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years.

Get Community West Bancshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CWBC opened at $7.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Community West Bancshares has a 1-year low of $5.27 and a 1-year high of $11.86. The company has a market cap of $65.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.98.

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Community West Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $9.42 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Community West Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th.

In other Community West Bancshares news, Director Robert Bartlein acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.58 per share, for a total transaction of $46,060.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 577,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,800,397.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders bought 9,420 shares of company stock worth $61,888. Company insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

About Community West Bancshares

Community West Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Community West Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and fixed rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit, as well as cash management products.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Community West Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community West Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.