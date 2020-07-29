Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,346 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $175,089.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,281. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. BidaskClub upgraded Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Comcast from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Nomura decreased their price target on Comcast from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.83.

CMCSA stock opened at $43.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $198.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.97. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $31.70 and a 12-month high of $47.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.23.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $26.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

