Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,401 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $12,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CTSH. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,818.9% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,017 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 246.9% during the first quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 20.5% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group dropped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $57.00 to $37.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Wedbush raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $62.64 on Wednesday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $71.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market cap of $34.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.88.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology service provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 20.90%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total transaction of $25,070.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,552.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total transaction of $81,806.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,805,222.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,794 shares of company stock worth $318,107. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

