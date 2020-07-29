Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. reduced its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 6.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 522 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in Cintas during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Cintas by 61.3% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Cintas during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cintas during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Cintas during the first quarter worth about $53,000. 63.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CTAS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 15th. William Blair lowered Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Bank of America lowered Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cintas from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cintas from $318.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cintas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $263.70.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $293.56 on Wednesday. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $154.33 and a one year high of $311.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.04 billion, a PE ratio of 36.24, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $274.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.70.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 27.57% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

Further Reading: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.