Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 34.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 615,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,168 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $163,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CTAS. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its stake in Cintas by 0.6% in the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 20,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,467,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Cintas by 83.3% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO purchased a new position in Cintas in the second quarter worth approximately $266,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in Cintas by 1.4% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 733,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $195,475,000 after acquiring an additional 9,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cintas by 0.3% in the second quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 11,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

CTAS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $249.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $302.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cintas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $263.70.

CTAS stock opened at $293.56 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $274.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.70. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $154.33 and a 12 month high of $311.02. The company has a market cap of $31.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.13. Cintas had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 27.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

See Also: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.