Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its position in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 1.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 8,333.3% during the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.8% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 357,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,260,000 after acquiring an additional 6,429 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 25.1% during the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 3.6% during the second quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTR Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chubb alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Chubb from $132.00 to $114.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on Chubb from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chubb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.76.

In related news, Director Robert W. Scully bought 9,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $102.40 per share, for a total transaction of $998,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,122,035.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

CB opened at $131.96 on Wednesday. Chubb Ltd has a 52 week low of $87.35 and a 52 week high of $167.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.50. The firm has a market cap of $59.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.10. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Ltd will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 18th. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.86%.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.