Chenavari Toro Income Fund Ltd (TORO) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 20th

Chenavari Toro Income Fund Ltd (LON:TORO) declared a dividend on Monday, July 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of €0.14 ($0.16) per share on Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 24.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This is an increase from Chenavari Toro Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.02. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

TORO stock opened at GBX 0.57 ($0.01) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.63. Chenavari Toro Income Fund has a twelve month low of GBX 0.47 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 1 ($0.01).

About Chenavari Toro Income Fund

Chenavari Toro Income Fund Limited, formerly Toro Limited, is a Guernsey-based closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate risk-adjusted returns, through investing, and in some cases, trading opportunistically, in structured credit markets or asset-backed transactions via three sub-strategies: Public Asset Backed Securities (ABS), Private Asset Backed Finance and Direct Origination.

