Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Lowered to “C” at TheStreet

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded Charles Schwab from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Cfra cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $38.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $33.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $43.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Charles Schwab has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $51.65.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 31.48%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Charles Schwab will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Charles A. Ruffel acquired 2,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.91 per share, for a total transaction of $99,633.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,587.41. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 10,935 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $437,618.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.7% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 17,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 4.9% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 6,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 37.4% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 2.3% during the first quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 14,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Kathryn A. grew its position in Charles Schwab by 0.4% during the first quarter. Hall Kathryn A. now owns 82,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,770,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.