Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Acquired by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $4,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SCHW. Cfra decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. TheStreet raised Charles Schwab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $38.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Compass Point lowered Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $33.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $51.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.10. The company has a market cap of $43.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.25.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 31.48%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

In other news, Director Charles A. Ruffel bought 2,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.91 per share, for a total transaction of $99,633.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,751 shares in the company, valued at $270,587.41. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 10,935 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $437,618.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

