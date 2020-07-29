Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.14 Per Share

Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the bank on Monday, August 17th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This is an increase from Century Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNBKA opened at $72.75 on Wednesday. Century Bancorp has a 12-month low of $51.40 and a 12-month high of $93.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.88. The company has a market capitalization of $411.12 million, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CNBKA. TheStreet upgraded Century Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. BidaskClub downgraded Century Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th.

In other Century Bancorp news, major shareholder James J. Filler bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.33 per share, for a total transaction of $88,995.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 784,875 shares in the company, valued at $46,566,633.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder James J. Filler bought 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.93 per share, for a total transaction of $58,437.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 784,875 shares in the company, valued at $50,961,933.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 29,766 shares of company stock worth $2,171,189. 36.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Century Bancorp

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, municipal loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

