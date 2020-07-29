CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Position Cut by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc cut its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,177 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CNP. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 90.3% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 33,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 15,707 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 7.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 966,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,933,000 after buying an additional 63,892 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 69,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 3,743 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 33.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 26,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 6,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Billeaud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $386,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNP opened at $19.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of -13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.95. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.58 and a 52 week high of $30.71.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.22. CenterPoint Energy had a negative net margin of 5.28% and a positive return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CNP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Cfra increased their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CenterPoint Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.89.

In other news, Director David J. Lesar bought 11,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.05 per share, for a total transaction of $200,535.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,285.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

