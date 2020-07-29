Centene (NYSE:CNC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Centene (NYSE:CNC) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Centene had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 1.03%. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. Centene updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 4.76-4.96 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $4.76-4.96 EPS.
CNC stock opened at $64.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Centene has a one year low of $41.62 and a one year high of $74.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.40.
In other Centene news, Director John R. Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth A. Burdick sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.09, for a total transaction of $2,348,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 212,983 shares of company stock valued at $14,041,261 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
Centene Company Profile
Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.
