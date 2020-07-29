CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) Holdings Lowered by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its stake in shares of CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,327 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CBRE. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 1,055.7% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 92.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CBRE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on CBRE Group from $59.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine raised CBRE Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on CBRE Group from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Cfra downgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. CBRE Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

CBRE opened at $41.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.52 and a 200-day moving average of $48.34. CBRE Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.17 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 5.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CBRE Group Inc will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 39,196 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $2,027,609.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 325,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,861,755.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO J. Christopher Kirk sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $1,043,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,776,447.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 162,212 shares of company stock worth $7,109,705. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

