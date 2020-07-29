CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.45 EPS

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CB Financial Services had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $12.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.00 million.

Shares of CBFV opened at $17.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.92. CB Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $16.25 and a fifty-two week high of $30.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.57 million, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

In other CB Financial Services news, Director John J. Lacarte purchased 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.25 per share, with a total value of $53,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 3,890 shares of company stock valued at $87,735 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

CBFV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of CB Financial Services from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet cut shares of CB Financial Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of CB Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CB Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th.

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts.

