Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) Plans $0.32 Quarterly Dividend

Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share on Monday, August 17th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st.

Casey’s General Stores has raised its dividend payment by an average of 32.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 17 consecutive years. Casey’s General Stores has a payout ratio of 18.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Casey’s General Stores to earn $6.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.9%.

CASY stock opened at $162.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.36. Casey’s General Stores has a 52 week low of $114.01 and a 52 week high of $181.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $154.96 and its 200 day moving average is $156.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 0.78.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 2.88%. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Stephens lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Sidoti raised their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $176.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $158.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Monday, April 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Casey’s General Stores has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.91.

In other news, Director Diane C. Bridgewater sold 905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.15, for a total value of $140,410.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,037,584.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

