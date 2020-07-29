Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $94.32 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) will announce $94.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cars.com’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $90.54 million and the highest estimate coming in at $98.09 million. Cars.com reported sales of $148.21 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Cars.com will report full year sales of $527.38 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $515.22 million to $539.54 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $603.31 million, with estimates ranging from $590.44 million to $616.17 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cars.com.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $148.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.57 million. Cars.com had a negative net margin of 203.76% and a positive return on equity of 9.54%. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cars.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Cars.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 8th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Cars.com in a report on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cars.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Cars.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cars.com currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the first quarter worth $54,000. CSS LLC IL increased its stake in shares of Cars.com by 46.4% in the first quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 14,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 4,667 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the first quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the first quarter worth $64,000.

NYSE:CARS opened at $6.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.28. Cars.com has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $20.02. The company has a market capitalization of $426.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.01.

Cars.com Company Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

