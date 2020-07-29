Cantor Fitzgerald Boosts Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Price Target to $279.00

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its price target increased by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $263.00 to $279.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.30% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $252.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $218.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.77.

Get Amgen alerts:

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $255.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $149.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.59. Amgen has a fifty-two week low of $174.27 and a fifty-two week high of $264.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.13.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.46. Amgen had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 90.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amgen will post 15.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $100,856.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,466.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $259,790.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,309,656.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,425 shares of company stock worth $818,457 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 1,590.0% during the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 169 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Recommended Story: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.