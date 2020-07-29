Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Trims Position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. reduced its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,424 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE were worth $2,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 49.3% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 1.6% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 0.4% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 19,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 2.1% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $156.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.18, a P/E/G ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.58. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a 12 month low of $100.00 and a 12 month high of $160.26.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.60. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The firm had revenue of $729.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 5,318 shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $797,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 213 shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.61, for a total transaction of $26,328.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,171,229.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,521 shares of company stock valued at $20,674,277 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

TTWO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. KeyCorp increased their target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Bank of America lowered TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Oppenheimer started coverage on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research note on Friday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Nomura Instinet lifted their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.54.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

