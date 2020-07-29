Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Takes Position in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 12,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Docusign in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of Docusign by 222.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Docusign by 3,033.3% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Docusign in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in Docusign by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.31, for a total value of $828,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 459,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,383,557.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $1,181,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 405,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,580,591.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 248,534 shares of company stock valued at $40,460,572 in the last three months. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Docusign stock opened at $196.73 on Wednesday. Docusign Inc has a 52 week low of $43.13 and a 52 week high of $217.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.02 billion, a PE ratio of -168.15 and a beta of 0.85.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Docusign had a negative net margin of 19.91% and a negative return on equity of 29.36%. The business had revenue of $297.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Docusign Inc will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DOCU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Docusign from $90.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Docusign in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Docusign from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Docusign from $150.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Docusign from $100.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.00.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

