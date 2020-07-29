Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Takes Position in Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,093,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 29.7% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

Shares of BEP stock opened at $51.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.04. Brookfield Renewable Partners LP has a 1-year low of $30.09 and a 1-year high of $57.69.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 0.85% and a net margin of 4.68%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.5425 per share. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,142.11%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BEP. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.88.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydro, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 17,400 megawatts of installed capacity.

Recommended Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.