Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Takes $2.91 Million Position in Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 67,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,908,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALLO. Stralem & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 80.0% in the first quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 35.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. 57.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 129,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.14, for a total value of $5,442,549.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arie Belldegrun bought 146,382 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,294,426.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 964,740 shares of company stock worth $43,391,975. Company insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

ALLO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. JMP Securities increased their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $37.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.21.

Shares of NASDAQ ALLO opened at $38.00 on Wednesday. Allogene Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $17.43 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 18.81 and a quick ratio of 18.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.90.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.58). Sell-side analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics Inc will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; and ALLO-501, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19 to treat R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

