Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 56,233 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lowered its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 32.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 56,233 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $2,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,949,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $216,343,000 after acquiring an additional 334,218 shares during the last quarter. Levin Easterly Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 4.9% during the first quarter. Levin Easterly Partners LLC now owns 7,138,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,287,000 after acquiring an additional 330,897 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,628,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $180,750,000 after acquiring an additional 800,719 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth $141,646,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.4% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,938,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,485,000 after acquiring an additional 161,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

CNP stock opened at $19.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.89 and a 200-day moving average of $19.89. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.58 and a fifty-two week high of $30.71.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a positive return on equity of 15.75% and a negative net margin of 5.28%. CenterPoint Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

CNP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Evercore ISI cut CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Bank of America cut CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wolfe Research raised CenterPoint Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.89.

In other news, Director David J. Lesar acquired 11,110 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $200,535.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,285.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

