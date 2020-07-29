Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 4,211 Shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. decreased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,211 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $1,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 970.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 67.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AVB shares. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $216.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $221.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Mizuho lowered AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $241.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.50.

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $150.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $157.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.55. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a one year low of $118.17 and a one year high of $229.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.82.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19. The firm had revenue of $547.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.58 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 33.20%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.09%.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

