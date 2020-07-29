Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 36,874 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. cut its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,939 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 36,874 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $2,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 249,094 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,667,000 after acquiring an additional 3,998 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 155,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,047,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 142,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after buying an additional 9,620 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 70,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,689,000. 95.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OC opened at $61.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of -11.89, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.93. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $28.56 and a twelve month high of $68.72.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Owens Corning had a negative net margin of 7.84% and a positive return on equity of 11.93%. Owens Corning’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 16th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.15%.

OC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Owens Corning from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Nomura lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Owens Corning currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.19.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

