Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 316,249 Shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. cut its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 316,249 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts were worth $2,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,417,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,035 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 35,116,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $387,681,000 after buying an additional 10,614,347 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $380,992,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,806,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,986,000 after buying an additional 686,379 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 171.0% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 23,465,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,196,000 after buying an additional 14,807,329 shares during the period. 99.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Host Hotels and Resorts alerts:

Shares of NYSE HST opened at $10.52 on Wednesday. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a twelve month low of $7.86 and a twelve month high of $18.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.88. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 12.76, a current ratio of 12.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.04). Host Hotels and Resorts had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 14.25%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Host Hotels and Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on HST shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Host Hotels and Resorts from $18.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Host Hotels and Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Host Hotels and Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks downgraded Host Hotels and Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Host Hotels and Resorts from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Host Hotels and Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.16.

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 5,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total value of $59,166.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,361.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Host Hotels and Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

Featured Article: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels and Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels and Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.