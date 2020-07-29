Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 30,922 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lowered its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 215,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,922 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $2,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 2,485.7% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,342,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,361,000 after buying an additional 1,290,910 shares during the period. MHI Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter valued at about $797,000. AXA increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 358.2% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 58,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 45,952 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 46.2% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 43,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 13,760 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 1.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,855,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,246,000 after purchasing an additional 19,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $11.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.40 and its 200 day moving average is $13.72. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $20.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.17%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 3,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total value of $45,429.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 171,829 shares in the company, valued at $2,140,989.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KEY shares. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $14.00 to $15.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. KeyCorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.68.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

