Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 309 Shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lowered its holdings in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $2,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Clorox by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,551,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,312,000 after buying an additional 866,360 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Clorox by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,415,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,876,000 after buying an additional 125,821 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,037,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Clorox by 8,909.5% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,108,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,426,000 after buying an additional 1,096,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Clorox by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,082,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,522,000 after buying an additional 43,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

CLX stock opened at $228.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.97. The company has a market capitalization of $28.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Clorox Co has a 12 month low of $144.12 and a 12 month high of $232.21.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 147.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Clorox Co will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. This is a boost from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 28th. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 67.09%.

In related news, SVP William S. Bailey sold 7,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.53, for a total value of $1,653,806.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,148,645.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise Garner sold 25,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.62, for a total transaction of $5,104,919.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,452,026.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 73,011 shares of company stock valued at $14,788,606. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CLX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $177.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.31.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

