Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 19,978 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. trimmed its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 29.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,978 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 116.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 544,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,788,000 after acquiring an additional 292,968 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $249,000. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 124.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 103,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,105,000 after acquiring an additional 57,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,475,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,548,000 after acquiring an additional 77,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $52.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.81. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.75 and a 1-year high of $63.88. The company has a market cap of $26.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.56.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 14.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 59.76%.

PEG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Mizuho lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lowered their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.31.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 5,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $310,935.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $33,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,676 shares of company stock valued at $469,581. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

