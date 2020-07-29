Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 186,213 Shares of Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. trimmed its position in Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) by 55.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 146,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 186,213 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $1,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mosaic by 20.4% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Mosaic by 1.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 84,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Mosaic by 65.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 5.2% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 25,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 8.3% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. 72.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mosaic alerts:

MOS has been the topic of several recent research reports. BofA Securities upgraded Mosaic from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Mosaic from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Mosaic from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.47.

MOS opened at $13.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of -3.67, a P/E/G ratio of 31.50 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Mosaic Co has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $25.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.16.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Mosaic had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 15.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mosaic Co will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.