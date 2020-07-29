Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 15,870 Shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. reduced its holdings in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15,870 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in American International Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its stake in American International Group by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 2,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in American International Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 105,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 70,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,073 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AIG. ValuEngine raised American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on American International Group from $66.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group reduced their target price on American International Group from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on American International Group from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on American International Group from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.23.

NYSE AIG opened at $30.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $26.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.46. American International Group Inc has a twelve month low of $16.07 and a twelve month high of $58.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.51 and its 200 day moving average is $34.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $10.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 4.31% and a net margin of 8.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that American International Group Inc will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. American International Group’s payout ratio is presently 27.89%.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.