Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Reduces Stock Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lowered its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,969 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $2,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,235,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,509,805,000 after purchasing an additional 276,630 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 1.3% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 14,173,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $874,616,000 after purchasing an additional 183,000 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 34.4% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,778,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $603,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503,422 shares during the period. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 7.7% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 6,979,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $410,550,000 after purchasing an additional 496,849 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 52.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,076,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $374,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101,662 shares during the period. 88.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EQR. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $90.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Scotiabank lowered shares of Equity Residential from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $87.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.19.

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $54.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.93. The stock has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.62. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $49.62 and a fifty-two week high of $89.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $653.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.89 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 43.16% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.05%.

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

